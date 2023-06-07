The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Jennifer Aniston’s new tease

As some of you out there may know at this point, we are going to be waiting until the fall in order to see The Morning Show season 3. This is one of the biggest shows that Apple TV+ has and with Ted Lasso at an end (at least for now), it is perhaps needed more than ever.

So what other teases can we share about what lies ahead? Well, let’s turn over to Jennifer Aniston! Speaking in a new interview with People, here is some of the actress had to say about the story ahead:

“It’s a good, juicy one … Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

We know that there are some great new faces on the show this time around including Jon Hamm and in general, we do tend to think that the show is only going to get more chaotic and engrossing over time. In the end, isn’t this what we all should want? We are bracing for a great season full of surprises, and we hope for some positive things for Alex after a lot of what happened the first two years.

To go along with this…

We do tend to think that the third season here is going to also take on some sort of story that is dominating headlines. After all, just think for a moment about what we saw the first two seasons, especially the latter with the global health crisis. While we don’t anticipate that it will be a huge cog in the tale being told this time around, the events of the past should inform the present.

Now, let’s just hope that we’re going to get some sort of proper premiere date announcement very soon.

What do you most want to see from Jennifer Aniston moving into The Morning Show season 3?

