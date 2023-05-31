The Morning Show season 3 trailer: Anything coming soon?

Following the end of Ted Lasso last night, it does feel like The Morning Show season 3 is the next big thing over on Apple TV+. (Or, at least in terms of what isn’t on the air — remember that Silo is pretty darn awesome.)

We do think that in the relatively near future, it will behoove the streaming service to start saying a few more things about what’s next. Why not share a trailer, or at least some new promotional photos for what lies ahead?

Based on the first two seasons of the show, we tend to think that The Morning Show moving forward will again balance out the personal and professional lives of Alex and Bradley. The second season revolved a lot around the global health crisis, and we do tend to think that the third season will have its own topical subject matter … but it will also be a little bit different at the same exact time. Some familiar faces are going to return and yet, we do believe that some new ones are going to surface, as well.

In the end, though, we just hope that Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast get to take on some great material.

For the time being…

Our feeling is that the show is going to be back at some point in the fall, as that is what Apple TV+ has previously announced. If this does end up being the case, we also tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to see some sort of official preview for what lies ahead when we get around to the summer. Be prepared over the next couple of months.

As for a full trailer, let’s just hope we have a chance to see that when we come around to a month or so before the premiere!

