Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega on ‘ditching’ love interests

Just in case you were wondering if Wednesday season 2 was going to have any romantic story at all for the title character, let’s just say that we’ve got an answer.

Speaking to Elle Fanning of The Great during a new Variety interview, Jenna Oretga (who is now also a producer) made it clear that romance is going to be put on the back-burner. Meanwhile, you will see the show get more into horror and have some fun in that realm:

“Yeah, I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously … I think that we’re kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

All of this makes a good bit of sense when you think about some of Ortega’s frustrations with season 1; she indicated months ago that putting Wednesday Addams in a love triangle never made a whole lot of sense to who the character is and honestly, we tend to agree with that. The big thing that we are prepared for at this point is that moving into the rest of the show, we’re going to see drama manifest itself in some other places.

Do we think there could be another romance for this character far down the road? Never say never, but it doesn’t feel like it should be much of a priority for this character. It isn’t who she is, so why start to emphasize that in a way that feels unnatural?

Ortega also notes in the interview that she has done some fittings already for season 2, but we don’t personally expect filming to start until closer to the end of the year. The writers’ strike is a factor, and we know that Jenna also has a lot of other projects.

