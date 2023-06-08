Mayans MC season 5 episode 4: Is Lobo dead?

As we prepared to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 on FX tonight, we knew that there was a lot of big stuff across the board. We’re also not shocked that someone is dead.

But Lobo? Well, we thought that he would be around a little while longer. His death is largely indicative of the larger problems going on right now within the MC and its multiple chapters. There is a real feeling of almost dejection at this point. EZ has made these promises that he is going to push everyone forward, but this is a guy who was only a prospect a matter of years ago! No one is really challenging them all that much, and it is also becoming increasingly clear that no one even knows the full story.

At the end of this episode, we did witness the makeshift memorial of sorts with Lobo, with one of the general consensuses being that while no one really liked the guy, at the same time nobody wanted to see him have this sort of fate. The goodbye to him was almost muted amidst the larger tapestry. He is not the first character within this world to die, so you can argue that some out there are starting to get a little more numb to it.

As we move forward, it feels clear there is SO much drama to come — especially for EZ. The reveal at the end of the episode with the recordings could blow a lot wide open, as it becomes increasingly clear that more and more people are going to start centering in on the guy. We’re sure that he is aware of some of the danger that he’s in but at the same time, that does not mean that he will be able to stop this train that is already in motion.

Now, we say goodbye to Lobo … while also realizing this could be the tip of the iceberg.

