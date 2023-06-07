Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A fight to the death?

It probably is not going to come as much of a surprise, but the story of Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 next week will be critical. If you haven’t thought there was a lot of chaos on the show already, you are probably not ready for what lies ahead.

So what exactly is it that we can say at the moment? Well, let’s just say that the title here is “”I Want Nothing but Death.” Isn’t that ominous? We should also note that this installment was directed by none other than showrunner Elgin James, which is another clue that whatever we are going to see here is pretty darn intense from start to finish.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

As the war with the Sons escalates, the two clubs square off in a fight to the death.

Is this the culmination of a lot of what we’ve seen so far?

In a way, it feels like it! This battle between the Mayans and Sons has been brewing for a really long time now and while there was a chance to change course at the end of season 4, that’s not what EZ opted to do. This leads to us being in the position that we’re now in with the club.

In the end, let’s just say that we are expecting a lot of major surprises in this episode, and there is also a chance that we’ll end up seeing someone major die. In other words, we are ready for just about anything. We have to be!

