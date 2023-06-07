Perry Mason season 3: Is there hope for it somewhere else?

Following the news yesterday of Perry Mason getting canceled at HBO, is there any chance of it coming on the air somewhere else?

Of course, we tend to think that this is always a good subject to dive into following the cancellation of any show, and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked to be having it here. With that being said, though, we also don’t want to be in the business of administering any false hope. After all, it feels for the time being like the odds of there being a season 3 are pretty darn slim.

The reason that the network canceled the Matthew Rhys series seems to be a combination of two different things: Money and then also viewership. If a big enough audience watched, then they probably would have kept it around. We know that this is not an altogether cheap show to make due to all of the costumes and sets, but a return on investment very much offsets that.

This is where things do get unfortunately a little bit rocky. It is pretty darn difficult to figure out another suitor out there who could afford the investment that this show would require; it is a big risk. While technically a place like Prime Video or Netflix could do it, are they altogether inclined to? This is a property with a historically older audience, and we also know that Netflix likes to release all of their episodes at once. We tend to think that the show works best as a weekly release.

It remains to be seen if there is any shopping around that really happens here but even if this is the end of the road for Perry Mason, we do tend to think that we’re going to see the cast and crew are going to have no problem finding other jobs. Aren’t they brilliant enough to deserve that?

