Perry Mason canceled; no season 3 coming to HBO

After two seasons at HBO, it unfortunately appears as though it is case closed for Perry Mason. Today, the network officially canceled the Matthew Rhys series, stating the following in a statement per Deadline:

“We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise … While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”

So why was the show canceled? Just like you would imagine, this is a complicated question, and also not one that we can formulate an altogether-easy answer to as of this time. More than likely, it came down to money versus viewership — this was not a cheap show to produce due to all of the costumes and sets, and we feel like the press around the show greatly diminished when season aired / streamed on Monday nights.

The irony in all of this is that we actually think Perry Mason season 2 was a great improvement on season 1, and this story had so much potential to get better and better over time. We wish there was a way for things to keep going here but unfortunately, it does not appear as though that is in the cards.

It is because of this cost that it is fairly prohibitive to imagine that the series is going to be above to move somewhere else. Rather than focus on that, all we can really do now is hope that there is another potential home out there that this show can land at over the course of time.

(Photo: HBO.)

