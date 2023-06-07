Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 promo: Who murdered Luke?

If you have not seen the promo as of yet for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 on Freeform, let’s just say there is a LOT ahead.

So where should we start here? Well, we suppose that one of the top priorities at the moment is still going to getting more answers on Luke. We know that he is dead, just as we know thanks to the promo for episode 3 that things are going to get all the more intense! There is going to be an interrogation as everyone tries their best in order to get answers on what happened.

Also, we get a reminder in here that the investigation has also made the local news. Everyone is going to be eager to get more info on the case, and that will create more problems of its own. Attention is going to be put on Megan, Isabella, and almost everyone else.

A big part of what makes this entire story so interesting just comes down to the era. This is still a time when the internet is still reasonably new, and we are not yet at the point where everyone is starting to populate message boards and things of that nature. You’re almost at this weird nexus between the old and new ways in which that people do things.

We don’t exactly think that we are going to get a conclusion on Nick’s murderer in episode 3 and honestly, that is probably not the point here. Instead, the only thing that we can hope for is that we get a few more clues and that’s lead to more theories. After all, isn’t that one of the goals if you are watching this show week in and week out?

