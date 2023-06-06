Bachelor in Paradise season 9 spoilers: Is filming underway?

We recognize already that you are not going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 arrive on ABC until the fall — yet, we can share good news right now all about production!

In a new post on Instagram this week, show host Jesse Palmer shared a photo of himself alongside bartender Wells Adams out on location. Just in case you needed a reminder that everyone is back at the beach, you have it!

So what is going to happen this time around? The cast has not been announced as of yet, but we do imagine that it’s going to be a mixture of familiar faces from past seasons and some relatively recent contestants. Who knows? Maybe a former lead or two could also enter the mix.

One of the things that we are personally most curious to see is how everyone reacts to the people who are going to be there from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. This is a similar situation to last year, where there’s a group of men who haven’t even been on TV yet. Nobody really knows them and because of that, there is going to be no real first impression of anyone. Maybe that helps a few people who are set to get a bad edit; or, maybe it makes all of the other contestants nervous.

It does feel like ABC is scaling back the number of Bachelor in Paradise episodes this fall and honestly, that’s a good thing. Some of these seasons have been a little short, but last year the network went completely over the top with all of it.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a premiere date and/or cast reveal when we get around to August. It’s easy to assume for now that Charity’s season is going to be the top priority and understandably so.

Related – Get more news on that particular season

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back — there are so many other updates we are happy to share as we move forward.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







