NCIS season 21: More milestones for Knight, Palmer?

As we prepare for NCIS season 21, it does feel like the perfect time to cast a spotlight on one of the best things about season 20. We are speaking here, of course, about the development of the relationship between Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight.

The two formally acted on their feelings at the end of season 19 and through last season, we saw them really blossom as a couple. They went through rough patches, but also realized more and more how much they mean to each other.

So as we move into next season, it does feel like there are a couple of big milestones that could be checked off at some point. First and foremost, you have the opportunity of seeing something on-screen with Knight and Jimmy’s daughter Victoria. The two first met back during “The Helpers,” and that was before Katrina Law’s character was even with Jimmy. There’s a real chance for a fun but vulnerable story there as Jessica starts to adjust into taking on more of a stepmother role.

Then, there is also the question of an engagement. Right now, it may still be easy to argue that it is early, especially since they’ve only recently said “I love you” to each other. However, is it realistic at the end of season 21? We wouldn’t rule that out, and we know that crime dramas love these sort of moments. NCIS has not always shown relationships on camera but eventually, it would be nice to get some sort of wedding ceremony here — heck, you could even get other agents in from out of town and turn it into a crossover.

We 100% don’t think that anything will be rushed for Knight in Shining Palmer as we move forward — yet, we would have your eye on these two no matter when season 21 premieres. (Due to the writers’ strike, it may be a while.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

