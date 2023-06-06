America’s Got Talent: Mitch Rossell auditions to original song ‘Son’

Is Mitch Rossell the favorite to win America’s Got Talent season 18? Well, let’s just say that he’s got a good chance based on the audition.

Today NBC unveiled the audition featuring the country singer, and his original song “Son” is going to be the sort of thing that makes him an overnight sensation. We know that you can say that this show is a little manufactured and overly sentimental, but everything about this guy feels authentic. His story about losing his father and two other relatives after a drunk driver caused a collision is absolutely heartbreaking, and he sings with such conviction about it. You can hear the emotion in his voice, but he never loses his composure.

If it feels like Mitch is a seasoned country artist to everyone out there, it’s because he is. He’s been around the industry for a while, and has also opened for Garth Brooks in addition to either writing or co-writing multiple songs for him. He is an extremely talented guy.

We know that there may be some who are wondering why Mitch is on this show as opposed to either The Voice or American Idol, and the biggest answer we can give you (beyond Mitch being perhaps too accomplished for either of those shows) is that they often don’t spotlight songwriting as much as this one. Sure, you can do original music here and there, but often it does not end up being the focus. This is a really good platform for him, and we know how much audiences love country music.

We’ll admit that we’re not even the biggest fan of the genre … but it feels pretty clear to us that this guy is something special. We also agree with Howie Mandel that he is going to surge in popularity after the audition. Honestly, he doesn’t need a Golden Buzzer; he’ll be just fine.

You can watch the full audition now featuring Mitch over here.

