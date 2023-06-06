Yellowstone season 5: Who has joined new 1883 spin-off?

We knew already that the greater Yellowstone franchise had no problem using the same actor for multiple shows in different roles. Now, we have some more evidence of that.

According to a report from TVLine, Mo Brings Plenty, who you probably know best as Mo from the flagship Paramount Network series, has now been cast on the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves series. Originally, this show was titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and we imagine that the title change helps to make it a little more accessible for people not as familiar with the other show. It may also allow for this to eventually become more of an anthology than what we saw previously.

So who will this actor play here? Think along the lines of Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American who happens to be friends with David Oyelowo’s title character, the first Black Deputy US Marshal west of the Mississippi. This show will be a great opportunity to explore a lawman who, for a long time, felt somewhat lost to history; however, we do think that has started to change a little bit more over the past few years with the character appearing in various shows.

More details on the Bass Reeves series

It remains to be seen how connected this show ultimately is to the greater Yellowstone world, even if we tend to think that they are all set in the same larger universe. We do have an official logline that gives you a better sense of the story to come:

“[The project] will bring the legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West to life … Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

That is such a crazy-high number, isn’t it? That really speaks to his skill!

Yellowstone season 5 will hopefully be back at the end of the year, and we imagine we will see more of Mo there, as well.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

