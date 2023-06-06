Winning Time season 2 spoilers: New details emerge from HBO!

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is no official word on a Winning Time season 2 premiere date at HBO. However, some more information is starting to trickle in and in general, it seems as though the cable network is planning something more ambitious than what we got through the entirety of season 1!

According to a new report from Esquire, the upcoming season is going to actually cover multiple seasons of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980’s, and show more of the highs and lows that come along with that. This does give them a little more creative leeway, and we’re sure that this also allows everyone to not have to focus so much on a specific formula where you get one season at a time and that’s more or less it.

The best thing that we got from the aforementioned report is, of course, the official season 2 logline … which you can view below:

The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season Two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

It feels like a sure thing that there is going to be a lot of basketball moving into the new season but as so many of you likely know at this point, the goal also has to be to create something beyond just that. You need to find a way to keep pushing towards what is happening with these people beyond just their actions on the court. Remember that Magic and Larry were two of the biggest personalities of their time and there were so many layers to who both of them were, both in terms of them on the court and then also off of it at the same time.

