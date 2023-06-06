Cruel Summer season 2 episode 2: Who killed Luke? The mystery

As we prepare for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season, there is definitely a lot to wonder about! That includes the central mystery at the heart of this story right now: Who killed Luke? What in the world happened here?

Well, we’ve already seen quite a difference between what happened in 1999 and then the following year, and it feels like Megan and Isabella will try to get their stories straight. We know that both of their lives were rocked by a certain tape leaking out, but does that actually play into what happened to the guy? This is one of, perhaps, many mysteries that we are going to play out over time here.

While there are a lot of parts of this story that still remain reasonably murky, we’re happy to at least have a few new things to share here and there. With that, here is what executive producer Jessica Biel had to say per TVLine in regards to executing this twist in the first place:

“It’s important with an anthology to keep some things that keep it feeling connected to Season 1, but we really wanted to try something different with Season 2. And that is a big deal, killing off one of our main characters in one of the timelines … We thought it would keep the audience on their toes. They’re not showing up and going to see the same thing, just with two different characters… There’s more mystery to it.”

Of course, we tend to think that over the rest of the season some new clues are going to be sprinkled in, and we also tend to think that one of the goals here is to not make anything altogether obvious. Instead, you can weave so much mystery into what we’re seeing here and watch how things either evolve or devolve with some of the people around Luke — leading, of course, to this shocking event.

(Photo: Freeform.)

