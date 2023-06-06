Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2: The competition heats up?

Following the big premiere tonight, do you want to get some more information when it comes to Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2?

There’s a lot to like about this show so far, whether it be the big personalities or the tongue-in-cheek humor. At the end of the day, though, it does feel as though we’re basically looking at something that is Survivor meets Big Brother in space. There are challenges and someone leaves every week, and there is a lot of strategy that goes into it. In the premiere, it honestly felt more about who did the worst in the challenge (otherwise known as Christopher Mintz-Plasse). However, is it going to stay that way forever?

The longer this season goes, and the more drama we could see. Also, the more that some of the decisions made could turn out to be strategic in nature. You are going to see arguments, judging from the promo we saw for what lies ahead. Also, Lance Armstrong does not want to be kicked out!

Below, you can check out the full Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2 synopsis below for some more specifics on the challenge ahead:

Just as they were settling into life on the red planet, the remaining celebrities must figure out how to replenish their water supply.

Who are we rooting for to win?

That’s a hard question to really answer one episode in! You want someone entertaining, but also someone who really wants to win. We do think that both Portia and Ariel tried really hard in the premiere and that’s encouraging for him. Also, if Ronda Rousey is anywhere near as competitive here as we have seen her in the past in MMA, we would assume that she would be a forced to be reckoned with. That’s just keep some of that in mind for the time being, shall we?

