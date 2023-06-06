Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to see it back alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Given the fact that there are not a lot of new episodes of various shows on the air tonight, we don’t blame anyone who wants something more.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that a lot of news that we have at present is altogether great: There is no new episode of any of the aforementioned shows tonight. Not only that, but there remains no clear sense as to when any of them are going to be back, at least for the time being.

At this time most years, we would be gearing up for a point where a few more details would start to come in about these shows and the long-term future. Unfortunately, that is not what we are dealing with this time around due to the writers’ strike. There is no perceived end in sight, but we hope that the networks and studios step up to the plate and deliver something in the near future.

When these shows do eventually come back (no matter when that is) we hope that there is going to be a chance to see a lot of action for sure — but beyond that, also some more opportunities to learn a little more about all of these characters. There’s so much to dive into here as we move forward. Think in terms of Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted after what happened to his brother. Or, why not think a little bit more about Scola on his flagship show now that he and Nina have a baby?

We’re very-much excited to see what the future holds for a lot of these characters, but realistically, it may be November or even later when they are back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

