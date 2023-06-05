House of the Dragon: Why hasn’t Peter Dinklage seen it?

One of the funnier stories around House of the Dragon at this point is just how many Game of Thrones alum have neglected to watch. Emilia Clarke has said in the past that she has actively avoided watching the show, largely because it feels almost too weird to do so.

Now, we’ve heard another cast member of the original show say something similar — albeit for a slightly different reason.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting his role in the latest Transformers film, Peter Dinklage has indicated that he also has opted to not check out the prequel on HBO. What’s his reasoning behind it? It’s simply a matter of burnout, as he claims he needed a “dragon break” for a little while:

“I just did [Game of Thrones] for a really long time … And I watched some other stuff. [But] I intend to, definitely. I heard it’s really good.”

Unlike Clarke, it does seem like Dinklage could get around to seeing it at some point. He’ll certainly have plenty of time to catch up before season 2, which probably will not premiere until at least this time next year. Meanwhile, one of Peter and Emilia’s co-stars in Kit Harington is developing a Jon Snow spin-off. While HBO executives have at least confirmed the potential project’s existence as of this writing, there is no guarantee that it will ever actually come to pass. If it does, there is a chance that it becomes even bigger than House of the Dragon is at the moment. (We think it got stronger throughout season 1, as there was some nervousness going into it in the aftermath of the Game of Thrones series finale.)

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

