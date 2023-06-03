House of the Dragon season 2: An Olivia Cooke progress report

We don’t exactly think it’s much of a stretch to say that there is enthusiasm out there for House of the Dragon season 2. How can there not be? Work is currently being done on the new batch of episodes, and the expectation at present is that the Game of Thrones prequel is going to be on HBO at some point next summer.

Of course, we know that everyone out there wants to know how things are going — so are we! It’s funny that despite there being so much source material out there, the network is keeping things under as tight of a lid on things as possible. They don’t want major details out there about the story or the Dance of the Dragons, the central crisis that was set up following the end of the first season.

So what can Olivia Cooke actually tell us about where things are behind the scenes? In a new, largely-performance specific interview for The Wrap, the actress behind Alicent indicated that present, the cast is mostly working through the rehearsal process before a lot of them get sent off in different directions. All early indications right now do suggest that the new season will be even more sprawling than what we saw in season 1 … and doesn’t that make a lot of sense? At this point, the Greens and the Blacks each need to get allies on their side for the conflict ahead. This could allow us to get an even better sense of where Westeros really was in this era, where a battle for the Iron Throne is going to escalate to new heights.

Our hope is that near the end of the year, HBO will share at least a few larger teases for what lies ahead … though we probably have to keep our expectations low, even with that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

