Top Chef season 20 episode 14 (finale) preview: Who will win?

Thursday night on Bravo you are going to have a chance to see the Top Chef season 20 finale — so who will actually reign supreme in the end?

First and foremost, it does feel as though this is one of the most competitive seasons ever and there is a lot to be excited about on the basis of that alone. You have here so many great chefs from all parts of the world, and we are left with three in Buddha, Sara, and Gabri. Two out of the three won their previous seasons, whereas Sara is a runner-up and a Last Chance Kitchen champion who was only out of the main competition for a tiny period of time.

Based on what we’ve seen as of late, it feels fair to proclaim Buddha as the favorite. He just won season 19 and he’s won a lot on this season recently, so all the momentum in the world is clearly on his side. However, this is also where you have to remember that this franchise has seen so many surprises over the years and every finalist is worthy in their own way. Gabri previously won the Mexican version of the show and he has done such a great job showing everything that he can do. Meanwhile, Sara actually won the last elimination challenge, and it would be a great story if a runner-up from her original season went in and took out all of these big-time threats.

As for what’s actually happening in the finale itself, it is ultimately not that complicated. Each chef is going to be tasked with making the perfect meal, and it is the ultimate test of both their creativity and cookery to create something that is wholly unique.

This is also what makes this particular lineup so fun: Every single person left is so different when it comes to the food they bring to the table. That certainly will open the doors for a wide range of possibilities!

(Photo: Bravo.)

