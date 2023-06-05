Stars on Mars season 1 cast: What is new Fox series about?

Tonight on Fox you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Stars on Mars season 1 — and there is a lot to say in advance here.

First and foremost, is this one of the greatest ideas for a reality-TV competition we’ve seen in a while. It’s true that the entire idea is ridiculously comical — throwing famous people into a Mars simulation hosted by William Shatner at Mission Control. Presumably, there will be challenges and eventually, this will lead to there being one winner at the end.

The real reason why this show may work in the end is due to the cast more so than anything else. Just think about the following people taking part in a single show: Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter. With a few exceptions like Porsha, Tinashe, and Adam, most of these people don’t do a ton of these sort of shows. There’s one clear miss here in Armstrong (who we can’t imagine many people will be rooting for), but the casting of people like Marshawn, Natasha, and of course Ronda Rousey is inspired. These are people who all have big personalities.

Then, you also have Christopher Mintz-Plasse — it is McLovin in space!

The biggest challenge for this show

We tend to think that there will be a lot of attention around the premiere, mostly because there isn’t that much else on the air tonight. However, if the concept doesn’t work, you do run the risk that the rest of the show won’t be as entertaining as it looks on paper.

It does feel like Fox absolutely does need a show like this to be a winner, though, mostly because they haven’t had a consistent runaway hit ever since the premiere of The Masked Singer, which has started to get a little bit stale in recent seasons.

You can watch the full trailer for the premiere now over here.

