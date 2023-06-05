Yellowjackets season 3: When will filming kick off?

We recognize fully that we are in the midst of a really long wait leading into Yellowjackets season 3 over on Showtime. Of course, we are still hoping for a lot of big, key milestones along the way.

What’s one of the biggest ones? We don’t have to beat around the bush here too much — we are referring to the start of production! Last year, we saw the drama get back into production in late summer, which led into a premiere in March. Now, we are stuck wondering what we are going to see this time around.

In a perfect world, of course it would be lovely if there is a similar calendar we get a chance to see. However, that feels relatively unlikely now for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, remember that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. We do hope that it gets resolved by the end of the month, but there are never any guarantees with this sort of thing.

Provided that we do see an end to the strike at least this summer, we do think that Yellowjackets filming will kick off this year. However, we’d be shocked if season 3 airs on Showtime in the same period of time as this year. The absolute earliest we can envision is late spring / early summer 2024. (We are of the belief that the producers should take all the time they need once the writers’ room opens again.)

The silver lining

Hey, remember that there is that newly-announced season 2 bonus episode! There may not be too much known about it just yet, but we do think there’s a good chance we see that later this year. Fingers crossed that this makes the hiatus a little bit easier at the very least…

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 3 when it airs?

When do you think production is going to kick off? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

