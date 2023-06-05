Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10: What will ‘bonus episode’ be?

For those who have not heard the news as of yet somehow, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 looks to be the “bonus” episode. Also, it is shrouded in mystery.

So what is going to happen with this installment? Well, let’s just say that this may be a mystery almost on the same level as anything going on within the show. Nobody is saying all that much right now and honestly, that may be the point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

The bizarre thing about where things stand at the moment is how much content that is out there that, for one reason or another, has not aired on the show as of yet. According to a report from Forbes there was a lot left on the cutting-room floor this season, including more of an explanation of the card game and a story for Coach Ben and Javi. We know that a big critique of season 2 was that the story was rushed, and that may not be the bigger problem here. Instead, it could just be that some of these episodes needed to be 5-10 minutes longer with the footage that they already have.

Could this bonus episode contain some of the footage that was cut? It’s possible, but we do also wonder how that would work in terms of timing. It could also contain the much-hyped appearance of Jason Ritter, who did not turn up in the first nine episodes.

In general, we do tend to think the central struggle for this bonus episode is going to be telling a story that feels complete on its own. After all, otherwise it would have made some more sense for it to be attached directly to the first nine episodes. It is not incredibly unusual for a premium-cable network to tell some sort of isolated story, as we saw Euphoria do it in the past. However, the circumstances were clearly different with those episodes coming about during the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets, including other information about who could die next

What do you think the story is going to be for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share now below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as the story progresses.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







