Yellowjackets season 3: Is everyone going to die?

Yes, it is true — the Yellowjackets season 3 title above is absolutely morbid. Also, doesn’t it have to be morbid on some level. Just think about what we’re dealing with here! This is a dark, grim show that continues to show characters do dark, grim things.

Also, it is pretty clear at this point that things are going to be getting worse for people before they get better.

Close to the end of the season 2 finale, we saw the death of Natalie — and also Lottie saying that the wilderness is effectively pleased at this point. As she started to careen more and more into her former self, she indicated along the way that a sacrifice could be needed.

However, is that really it? Where things get truly disturbing is that so long as this line of thinking remains unchecked, there’s a chance that everyone could die by the end. Natalie could really just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the madness, and that is something that we all should really prepare for.

Now, the big question

Is anyone going to stop the remaining women from going off a metaphorical cliff? It’s not like any of them are having an easy time right now. Shauna has dealt with the Adam investigation, Misty just killed Natalie (even on accident), Van has cancer, Lottie is being sent off to an institution, and of course there’s also the issue of Taissa’s sleepwalking. Is that going to be something that gets better over time? We sure hope so, but in what world would you say that this show loves to be optimistic?

Do you think that we are going to see some sort of major death moving into the third season of Yellowjackets?

Is what happened to Natalie just the tip of the iceberg? Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

