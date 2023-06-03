Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: What will the focus be?

For those who did not hear the rather glorious news yesterday, there is great stuff coming within the world of Yellowjackets. Not only is there going to be a season 3, but there may be a bonus season 2 episode coming at some point in between.

Of course, we wish we could rain down all sorts of great details about this episode and what could be coming — but, unfortunately, we cannot. The only thing confirmed is that it is happening. For at least a brief moment here, there is one big question we want to focus on: What the story could be about.

So is there one big, prevailing theory that we have at the moment? Well, let’s say that it has a thing or two to do with the aftermath of all the events of the finale, and perhaps it is some sort of bridge between season 2 and season 3. For the girls in the past, it could be about how they all contend with the destruction of the cabin. Maybe they find out who was responsible for the fire (it was Ben, no?), or maybe they don’t. There is a certain part of the equation here that may not matter as much as just survival.

Meanwhile, the present-day story is likely going to be geared towards dealing with the shocking loss of Natalie. These women have all gone through so much together that losing her is going to be hard. We’ve already learned that she is the Antler Queen in the past — or, at least it seems that way right now. That means that she probably left an even further impression on the other survivors than we ever knew. If she is the leader, just how seriously will she take that role? How dangerous was she, really?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

