Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We still know that the enthusiasm is going to be there following what happened on the most-recent episode of the show.

So are we going to have a chance to get something more in the near future? Well, about that … let’s just go ahead and make the following clear. There is no new episode tonight, and there will continue to not be new episodes for a rather long time here.

It’s not particularly shocking that we are seeing a hiatus for this show in the middle of June, mostly because we have been in this spot on so many different occasions before. However, this summer break between seasons is going to be longer than most others we’ve seen.

As so many of you probably know already at this point, the reason for that still is the writers’ strike, and we don’t imagine that the network is going to comment too much on the future of any scripted show until that is over. As a matter of fact, we foresee them not giving all that many comments at all; they don’t exactly want to make it seem like they or any other corporation is holding up negotiations! We think personally that the writers are worth every single thing that they are asking for, and the folks at NCIS have been crafting unique stories for well over a decade. That is not an easy thing to do.

For now, we just hope that you stick around and cross your fingers — if you do love watching repeats, we do feel confident that there are also going to be plenty of those coming in some of the weeks and months to come.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

