FROM season 2 episode 7 cliffhanger: Is Elgin dead?

As we come out of FROM season 2 episode 7 over on MGM+, we definitely have a lot to think about. That, of course, includes the big question at the top of our mind: Whether or not Elgin could actually be alive after that cliffhanger.

Right after the character had received some sage advice about lying in the bathtub, we saw that happen … and then there was the cliffhanger after the fact when something was clearly after him. What was it? Theories abound. You have the questions about the music box, the aftermath of what happened to Smiley, or that another twisted dream is afoot. Elgin is also someone who seems to have a rare gift of his own thanks to his dreams … though we’re not sure “gift” is how he would describe it.

We know that this is a show more than capable of taking someone out, so we don’t want to sit here and feign some level of confidence that this character is okay. He may very well not be! Still, there is no doubt that this is a great way to end an episodes that already was bringing a lot of other great mysteries to the table.

Now, the long wait begins until we get around to the next installment. We know that we’ve taken a few positive steps towards the future now with other characters (namely Boyd), but this could be an instance of a big step back. At the very least, this is something that we have to prepare for, even if we don’t want to. This is just a pretty dark, twisted world. Who is to say that we’ve already gotten to the other side of a lot of these big cliffhangers?

What did you think about the Elgin cliffhanger at the heart of FROM season 2 episode 7?

What do you think is going on with him? Share now in the comments. Once you do that, come back for more information you don’t want to miss.

