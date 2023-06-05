Station 19 season 7: What could we learn this month?

We know that Station 19 season 7 is going to be coming to ABC at some point during the 2023-24 season and, of course, there is something to be excited about there. However, it does still feel like we are staring off into the great unknown here.

To be specific, we mean that when it comes to what little information is out there in regards to when the show will premiere, let alone when filming will kick off.

For those who have not heard the news over the past month, the writers’ strike is currently underway. Not only that, but we don’t have a clear sense as to when it is going to be over. In a perfect world, we’d obviously see the WGA come to an agreement with the networks and studios in a fairly short period of time, but it is up to the latter to give the writers what they deserve. They haven’t done that yet.

In the end, let’s just say that there is a reason why ABC did not have Station 19, or any other scripted show, on their schedule for the fall. They realize that it may be early 2024 until the show is back and in the end, we’d say that this is what you should expect for now. If the writers’ strike is resolved this month, then there’s a chance it could be sooner … but there are no guarantees.

In the end, the only news we think you’ll hear about the firefighter drama this month is tied to the strike. If you are hoping for something more than that, it probably won’t come until either the writers’ room opens or filming actually starts … and the latter could end up being months away.

