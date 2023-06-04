Only Murders in the Building season 3: A creative way to market

For those who are not currently aware, Only Murders in the Building season 3 is coming to Hulu in just a couple of months! There are so many reasons to be excited, but let’s focus right now on what’s going on in Southern California.

Technically, we’re well-aware that the bagel food-truck this weekend was actually a promotion for the season 2 Emmy campaign, but can’t it serve as multiple things at once? There were bagels there themed after Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, and it seems like a lot of fun was had by just about everyone in attendance.

So why bagels? Well, of course it’s about as iconic a New York food as you’re going to find, and we know that Only Murders in the Building is about as New York a show as one exists. The more ways that you can get the word out about the performances, the better — and we tend to think these little stunts are a good way to catch people who may not be paying attention otherwise.

There are a ton of people eligible for Emmys for season 2, with of course Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez leading the way. There’s a chance that all three get some love but beyond that, there is a whole host of people who could be eligible as guest stars. That will likely stay the same for season 3.

Are we hoping for a trailer soon leading up to the big August release? Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best there, shall we? For now, we’ll take bagels … even if we aren’t actually there to taste them. (You can see some photos of the festivities now over here.)

(Photo: Hulu.)

