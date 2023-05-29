Only Murders in the Building season 3: A fun way to prepare

There aren’t many shows this summer we are looking forward to more than Only Murders in the Building season 3. It is funny, thought-provoking, and full of familiar faces and interesting characters. Why do we have to wait until August?

While we wait until there is some sort of full-fledged trailer to dive into here, why not take a further look into one of the best things about the show — the music! This is one of those scores that you can listen to on repeat even when you are not watching the show.

First of all, here’s something you should know — or be reminded of, if you were not aware already. Siddhartha Khosla is the composer behind the show and in addition to this, he was also the composer for This Is Us. Two really great shows to have on your resume, no?

We’ve seen a number of great musical tracks from Khosla on this show the past couple of years, and if you head over to the link here, you can find out more in video form about the composition of the last thing you heard in season 2: The yodeling. After the murder of Paul Rudd’s Ben you heard the main theme for Only Murders in the Building yodeled out — a callback to earlier on in the season. Oddly, it worked and it was oddly haunted. As Khosla notes in that post, the yodeled version of the theme was actually the idea of showrunner John Hoffman.

As we prepare ourselves now for the lunch of season 3, who else knows what the future is going to hold? We know that there are some out there who want a full-fledged musical episode and when you consider this cast, we 100% understand.

