FROM season 2 episode 7: The Smiley, gallbladder secret

We of course anticipated that there was going to be a big reveal on FROM season 2 episode 7 following what happened to Smiley. Was he actually dead? That was one big question. Another, meanwhile, was what it meant if he really was.

Well, for starters, we got a chance to see a rare monster autopsy! This is one of those rare shows that can really pull off something like this. It was crazy, dark, and also came with a pretty interesting surprise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Upon first glance, it appeared as though the group’s efforts to better understand Smiley were in vain. After all, there was no blood! How in the world were they able to kill it with Boyd’s infection-of-sorts? Well, this is where things get interesting: They had one organ in the gallbladder that was far and away different from the rest. There was bile! This is the sort of thing that offers up at least some sort of clue that these entities can still be defeated.

We know that at this point, Boyd seems to be counting on himself in order to save the day, but we are still concerned that things are a little bit more complicated than they first appear. After all, there are some important things to remember here. What if Smiley is the exception rather than the rule? Also, Boyd no longer has those worms crawling through him.

With all of this being said, we absolutely do understand the idea of wanting to strike while the iron is hot here if you are Harold Perrineau’s character. After all, remember that they haven’t exactly had that many opportunities to progress when it comes to making their lives a little bit safer.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to FROM, including more hopes for a season 3

What did you think overall about the events of FROM season 2 episode 7 on MGM+?

Do you have any theories on how some of these monsters could be taken out? Share your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







