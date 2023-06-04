Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare to see Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 5 on BBC One next week, what can we say about it overall?

Well, first and foremost, we should just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There are only two episodes left this season! With that in mind, it certainly feels like all of these characters are going to be put through it. Expect drama, surprises, conflict around the hostel, and a whole lot more. Given that so much was crammed into a pretty short period of time so far, we don’t exactly think that is going to change now. As a matter of fact, we think that it could start to become even more chaotic.

Below, you can check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 5 synopsis with a little more information:

Terry is forced to confide in Arty and Ron over a business venture. Annie ignores their problems by accepting an invitation from Nick. Back at the hostel, Stevie convinces Pattie to spend the day with him, and Kate leaves her hut behind in pursuit of a suburban address.

With everyone preoccupied, Peter gets forgotten.

So just how worried should we be at the moment for Peter? The easiest answer that we can give at this very moment is “very.” We’ve got every reason in the world to be concerned! Don’t be surprised if episode 5 ends on an especially emotional note, given that what transpires here is almost certainly going to play a huge role within the finale.

In general, though, is everyone else really enjoying the journey? What Ten Pound Poms has done so far is really indicative of much of what BBC One dramas do so well: Really immerse you in the world and some of the characters. They absolutely make you curious about these characters and what could be coming up!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







