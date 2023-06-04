Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Finn Wolfhard sets the stage

We do think it is pretty clear at this point that we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere. What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that there are many from the top down. We are talking here about a show that has a long production and post-production time, and that’s without even mentioning that originally, the plan was for this season to be shooting by now.

Because of the writers’ strike, the remaining episodes have been postponed indefinitely. We hope that things will be resolved over the next few weeks, but we can’t quite speak with any confidence here. How can we, given the complete lack of news that is out there at the moment about negotiations? (Just give the writers what they’re asking for, corporations — they deserve it!)

So while we do wait for more news on the final season and/or the start of production, why not hear more from one of the show’s stars? Speaking to Collider, here is some of what Finn Wolfhard had to say about some of what viewers can expect:

Well, I think it answers an insane amount of questions about the lore of Stranger Things, the world-building. I think a lot of people will be happy with getting back– It’s the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place, and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that. It’s gonna be really exciting. I’m excited, obviously, to go back and shoot it. I think it’s gonna be very sad, but I’m also just excited, as a fan, to get into it, and I’m excited to see where everyone– I didn’t even know how it ends yet, truly. I’ve only read the first three, so we’ll see. But yeah, I’m excited to see where all the characters’ journeys go.

Ultimately, we do think we’ll have to be patient, as we doubt that we are going to see any more of the show on Netflix until at least early 2025. Yet, we have faith that the Duffer Brothers are going to be able to pay off this big, ambitious story they have set up over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

