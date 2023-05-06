Stranger Things 5 filming: Will it be delayed by writers’ strike?

We know that Stranger Things 5 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point down the road; it is mostly a matter of when.

It has already been clear for a long time that the show is facing a long road to returning to TV. After all, filming this series takes a long time, and that’s without even mentioning all the post-production work that is being done after the fact. Odds are, we won’t see the final episodes until at least the start of 2025.

Is there a chance that the wait will be even longer than that? Well, let’s just say that there is a case to be made for it due to the current writers’ strike, which we strongly think would inhibit the show’s ability to get back to work. Even if the cast and crew get back to set, can you really make this series without the Duffer Brothers being present?

Originally, filming was supposed to start for Stranger Things as early as this month; if the strike continues for some time (which is likely, based on the current state of things), that could lead to some delays. The show will eventually get made, but even more patience could be required — which is saying a lot, given that everyone has been waiting a long time already.

Why all of this is worthwhile

Without fair deals for writers, we may not get the next iteration of Stranger Things. A new deal helps to ensure writers receive fair compensation for work, and it is equally important that they have a lot of opportunities to be on set. That allows for future showrunners to have more opportunities to shine.

Related – Get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including more on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stranger Things 5 at Netflix down the road?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more great updates on filming, whenever it does start.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







