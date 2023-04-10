Stranger Things animated spin-off in the works at Netflix

We knew that there would be some sort of spin-offs within the world of Stranger Things and even still, this is not the news we were expecting.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, the folks at Netflix, the Duffer Brothers, and executive producer Eric Robles have teamed up for what is going to be some sort of animated series set in the world of the show. There aren’t too many other details available right now, which probably shouldn’t be some huge shock given the vast commitment to secrecy that exists within this franchise.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, here is what Matt and Ross Duffer had to say on the subject:

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling … We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

When will this actually launch?

To us, this is totally one of the biggest questions that we’ve got given the fact that Stranger Things is still not in production for its fifth and final season and at this point, we’d be surprised if it wraps up before early 2025. This animated show could be years away, or this could be the sort of thing that the streamer puts on to tide people over. Animation does take a lot of time, but does it take multiple years? That likely depends on the type of animation and the length of the project.

Let’s also just make this clear — we have a hard time thinking that this is the only spin-off we’re going to get within the world of the Upside Down.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








