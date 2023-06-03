FROM season 2 episode 7 spoilers: About the tunnels…

Are you ready to see FROM season 2 episode 7 arrive on MGM+ this weekend? We sure hope so, as there is a lot to look forward to!

Of course, one of the things that does make this show so great is rather simple: The approximately eight different things that are going on at more or less every imaginable moment. There are so many mysteries, whether it be the monsters, what the town represents, the symbols, and of course the tunnels that have been discovered but not everyone knows about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

So what can we say about these particular tunnels right now? Well, to put it at least in rather blunt terms, they will have some sort of role in the upcoming episode! You see a discussion about them in the promo for “Belly of the Beast.”

Is there a chance that we are about to see some of these characters learn a little more about said tunnels? Let’s just put it this way: We wouldn’t be ultimately shocked if this is where the story goes! However, at the same time, we do tend to think that the writers will take their time with exploring them further. Afterall, there’s an element of danger with it, and a lot of the danger within this episode could be concentrated around Smiley. Boyd wants to use the dead(?) body in order to better figure out how to take out these entities. Basically, he wants to see the town make a step in a positive direction, which has been rather difficult for a number of reasons.

Remember that once episode 7 concludes, there are only three more left this season. With that in mind, things will absolutely need to move quickly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM, including other updates on what’s next

What do you think we will see with these tunnels moving into FROM season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







