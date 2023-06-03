FROM season 2 episode 7: Boyd’s worst-case scenario…

Tomorrow night on MGM+ FROM season 2 episode 7 is going to emerge and with that, we should get some much-needed cliffhanger aftermath.

So what are we talking about here? Well, remember that at the end of this past episode, Boyd managed to use his own blood (or, to be specific, that infected blood) in order to take down one of the monsters in Smiley. It was a big move that for the first time, signals that the residents of this town may be able to make some headway and defeating the entities that roam around at night.

The best-case scenario moving forward in “Belly of the Beast” is quite simple: Boyd is actually about to figure some stuff out and in doing so, he gives everyone some sort of a lifeline and the tools to start fighting back. However, at the same time the worst-case scenario is pretty darn bad. Let’s say that Harold Perrineau’s character brings Smiley’s body inside and with that, he comes back to life. Or, this allows somehow the other monsters to come indoors. Doing anything with this body is a huge risk.

However, it is hard to really blame Boyd at this point for wanting to be proactive. Just think about this situation for a moment. Why would anyone want to accept the status quo, given that it is one that causes near-constant danger and a fear of ever going outdoors at night.

Let’s hope this FROM episode gives some answers, but also raises new questions for the remainder of the season. Once “Belly of the Beast” is over, there are only three more left! We are going ahead and preparing mentally for some sort of huge cliffhanger coming soon…

