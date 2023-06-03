Winning Time season 2 teased in new preview; when does it air?

HBO is going to be bringing you Winning Time season 2 at some point over the months to come; the finer details are still a little hazy.

So what’s going on here behind the scenes? Well, this is really just a matter of the network taking their time to find the right spot to air the series, which is the continued story of the Los Angeles Lakers’ road to mega-notoriety in the 1980’s. The first season generated a good bit of attention (and a good bit of controversy) when it aired but at this point, we tend to think that viewers know more of what the show is and isn’t. While it is based on true events, it’s also not a documentary. Some things could be over-the-top versus what actually happened in real life.

While there is no specific premiere date for what lies ahead as of yet, you can head over to the link here to see Winning Time featured in a brand-new teaser courtesy of Max (the new name for HBO Max). We’re grateful to have whatever footage that we can, so this is appreciated. Granted, we do also wish that there was something more in here that would help us to pin down some specifics — take, for example, an exact date as to when we could see the show back.

For the time being, we are estimating that the cast and crew will be coming back at some point in either late summer or early fall. If it was meant to come back earlier than that, odds are you would’ve had an opportunity to see a little bit more information out there. Also, we don’t tend to think we are going to be seeing new episodes until after The Idol wraps up. It is poised to premiere on HBO this Sunday.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Winning Time season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other great updates on the way.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







