The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Reveal coming in June?

Would it be fantastic to get an official The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date over the course of June? We tend to think so!

After all, consider this: It has been more than a year since the first season arrived on HBO and we know that production has been done on the period drama for a rather long time now. There is a reasonable chance that we’re going to get a season 3 but for the time being, nothing is confirmed on that subject. Instead, we’re sure in a spot where we’ll have to sit back and wait to see what the network wants.

For now, there is at least some good news to share: Earlier this week, Max (the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max) put out a new sizzle reel, and there is a little bit of new The Gilded Age footage in there. (You can watch it over here.) While none of it is substantial enough to give away the story of the Christine Baranski series, you do get at least a good reminder of the show’s lavish nature and the scale of the storytelling to come. The next batch of episodes will once again showcase exorbitant wealth, but at the same time, also give you more story for some of the servants.

So when are you going to have a chance to see these episodes? Obviously, we would love to get them sooner rather than later, but you may need to wait a good while. The earliest we would say to expect something is late August, but a lot of rumors have suggested we’ll be getting it come September.

More than likely, season 2 will once again arrive on HBO Monday nights. If it gets a coveted Sunday spot, let’s just say we’ll be a little surprised.

Related – Go ahead and check out some more information now on The Gilded Age and what the future could hold

What do you most want to check out when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

Sound off right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming as we get closer and closer to the premiere.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







