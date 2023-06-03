The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey’s current perspective

The Last of Us season 2 is coming. While it may be some time before we actually have a chance to see it, isn’t there comfort in the knowledge itself? That is, at the very least, how Bella Ramsey feels about this situation.

The important thing to remember here is simply this: While this show may be incredibly dramatic and intense, the cast and crew are like a family. There will be some changes for the upcoming story, including a production shift from Calgary to British Columbia, but many of the same people will still be there. Ramsey knows that there are really high expectations for playing Ellie, but they seem to be comfortable taking that on.

In speaking about all of this further to Backstage Magazine, here is some of what the performer had to say:

“You know when you go to your grandparents’ house and it feels very safe and comforting? … The feeling of like: I’m going to such a safe place where I feel so comfortable. Just knowing that [Season 2] is coming—it’s very comforting. It makes me feel very calm, actually, when I think about it.”

As for what lies ahead on The Last of Us moving forward, a lot of it will be based on the source material (of course). With that being said, we do think a few things will be expanded here and there, largely due to the fact that there is potential for a season 3. While nothing may be confirmed on that subject at present, there is still reason for optimism and we’ll keep a close eye on things. The ratings are certainly there based on season 1, and this show is as enormous a success as you are going to find.

