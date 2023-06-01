The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey shares new details

We recognize that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see The Last of Us season 2 on HBO, and there is really no way around it. Even before the writers’ strike it did not appear that production would be starting until near the end of the year, and now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens there!

Already, it seems like the premium-cable network is not targeting the show’s return until 2025, which does at least make a certain element of sense. Just think about it this way: Even once the cameras are done filming this season, there’s still a lot of work that is put into editing and adding in the special effects. Some of those clickers don’t just come out of thin air!

Because this is a rather long wait still, getting a lot of specific insights on the story to come is not an altogether easy task. Still, we are happy to get whatever news that we can, and it is a part of why we’re pleased to get the following from Bella Ramsey. Speaking to Vanity Fair, here is a small taste of what they had to say about the future:

“It’s darker. It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

Many of you who have played the hit games know a good bit of what is coming up next, and we don’t tend to think there is some sort of big plan to deviate heavily from that. However, we also tend to think that there will be some things that are fleshed out further in the show that are not in the source material, which could help it stay on HBO a little bit longer. After just losing another big network hit in Succession, it is hard to imagine anyone getting that upset over that.

(Photo: HBO.)

