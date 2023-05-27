The Last of Us season 3: HBO taking patient approach

As we await for the premiere of The Last of Us most likely in 2025, is there still room to talk about a season 3 in advance?

Well, one thing we know at the moment is pretty clear: HBO will probably want to order more of the show. Just remember for a moment that season 1 was enormously successful, and it is hard to fathom any reason at all why they would want to shut the show down. Also, executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann seem to be keen on splitting up The Last of Us: Part II the video game into more than one season. There could still be more in the video-game universe beyond that, and this also has to be considered on some level.

So what does HBO think about a season 3 at present? Well, let’s just say they are being patient. Here is what executive Francesca Orsi had to say on the matter per Deadline:

“I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they’re going to come to an end … We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we’re taking it one season at a time. There’s no guarantee at this point that we’ll have a Season 3 but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don’t know yet.”

There is still a lot of work to be done on season 2 before anyone can look too far ahead — after all, remember that the writers’ strike is still ongoing! That has to be a big factor in a lot of this, right?

(Photo: HBO.)

