The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: HBO exec shares new teases

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 2 on HBO, there is quite a bit of stuff to look forward to! With that being said, though, we also have to be prepared for a long wait.

Originally, we know the plan was for new episodes of the show to start shooting later this year, but everything could be more up in the air due to the writers’ strike. This obviously keeps Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann from producing more stories, but we know that the entire WGA is fighting for a cause bigger than themselves. We hope they are all paid what they are worth in due time.

So what can we say about the new season? Well, let’s just turn this over to HBO executive Francesca Orsi for a moment. Here is some of what she had during an extensive Deadline feature:

[There] will be a couple of new pieces of casting, which I can’t get into. And of course, there isn’t much that we can go into on The Last of Us, given that Craig can’t really initiate in any meaningful way from a writing or casting standpoint. But he and Neil have a good sense of what it is that he’s going to be taking on. We’ll be moving the show from Calgary to Vancouver … All I can say is he’s taking a big swing from both an entertainment standpoint, related to the clickers, but also just the more nuanced, complex character dynamic between our characters, Joel, Ellie and beyond.

When will the show come back?

Prior to the strike, all signs pointed to the idea that we will be seeing more episodes of the show in early 2025. We still hope there’s a chance that it will arrive in this calendar year, but we will have to wait and see on that since it takes such a long time to make this show.

