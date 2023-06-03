Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Will we learn in June?

Now that we are in the month of June, why not go ahead and discuss what we could learn when it comes to a Blue Bloods season 14 at CBS? We tend to think that there is potential for a lot of interesting stuff this coming seen, but it remains to be seen when we will have a chance to check it out.

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: You are not going to be seeing new episodes for months. That is a given at this point. While there have been years in the past where CBS has announced premiere dates in June, we think the odds are extremely low that is going to happen this time around.

As for the reason why, it’s really not all that complicated: It is tied a lot to what’s happening with the writers’ strike.

At this point, it’s been a month since the WGA strike first began and unfortunately, in that time there’s been almost no movement. We should not be shocked by this, given that many early predictors suggested that this was going to be a long strike. There aren’t a lot of indicators that either side is budging, though we’ve said a handful of times that we’re on the writers’ side every step of the way here. They want to work; they just also want to be paid fairly and have real opportunities for stability.

Because of all of this…

We are not expecting Blue Bloods to return until at least mid-to-late October, and it could be even later than that. Don’t be shocked if a premiere date is not announced until at least the start of production. Typically, filming for this show starts in mid-July but once again, you can expect some sort of big delay when it comes to that.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

