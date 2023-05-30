Blue Bloods season 14: Any long-term stories ahead?

It is abundantly clear that we will be waiting a long time to see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS, but why not still discuss possibilities?

On the surface, you can certainly argue that this is a show that is almost always about the case of the week; this is its bread and butter, and there are specific reasons for that. For starters, this is what viewers have grown used to over time. Also, remember that this show is in syndication all over the world and those episodes often air at random. There can’t be too many serialized arcs, since it could confuse viewers who are coming into a story halfway through.

With all of this being said, we did see a certain willingness here and there in season 13 to change things up. You can argue that Jamie’s new position was somewhat serialized given that he was learning the ropes in the fly. Meanwhile, for most of the season Erin contemplated running for District Attorney before deciding, in the end, that this was not something she wanted at this time.

Given that Jamie is now settled and Erin made her specific decision, this does leave things open for a little more exploration moving into the new season. So what are the writers going to decide to do here?

While we don’t see them reinventing the show entirely, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is at least some sort of story for Danny (another high-profile case) or even Frank that stretches across the whole season. It may not be an every-episode thing, but it can be revisited three or four times in a season. It is a way to separate one year of the show from the rest and we do think that’s valuable.

Unfortunately, due to the writers’ strike, there is no clear way that the creative team can work on figuring this out now. Here’s to hoping that we will have a chance to see some things change in the future! (The writers deserve what they are asking for.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

