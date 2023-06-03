Silo season 1 episode 7: Who can Juliette trust?

As some of you most likely know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 7 arrive on Apple TV+ in a matter of days. Also, the stakes are now higher for Juliette than they have ever been, and there is a pretty darn good reason for that! We are, after all, talking here about someone who has information that makes her a target!

If you saw the end of episode 6, you know what we are talking about here! The character was able to uncover the shocking truth about the outside world — or, at least the world that was out there at some point. All of a sudden, she may understand more of what happened with Allison or Holston. Yet, what she doesn’t realize is that she was also being watched by some mysterious people with motives of their own…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Here’s the thing about this secret that Rebecca Ferguson’s character now has: It is obviously going to be something that she can use to get more information. However, can she really do that on her own? This is where things start to get a little more complicated, and one of the big reasons why she may opt to try and find help wherever she possibly can.

This is where things get all the more curious moving forward — who can she trust? Or, can she trust anyone? The temptation to tell someone could be there, even if she’s a pretty tough individual who understands the delicate nature of her position. She’s got some people she is close to, but there’s always the chance that one of them isn’t quite who they say.

After all, remember that once upon a time, she thought she could trust George, only to learn that he had some secrets of his own…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Silo, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see for Juliette moving into Silo season 1 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







