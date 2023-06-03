The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: What will we learn soon?

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn something more about The Terminal List season 2 over the course of June? Let’s just put it this way — if you want to get more of the show, we more than understand! It has been a while not since the first season aired and while we know more is coming, Prime Video is being hush-hush about the details.

What does that mean? Well, if you were hoping for premiere-date news this month, you are probably going to be disappointed. There just isn’t much in the way of news out there at the moment. Heck, there isn’t much of anything about filming! With all of this in mind, we currently feel like season 2 is going to be a pretty dead period when it comes to news, especially while the writers’ strike is still ongoing.

At present, we want to do our best to be hopeful that The Terminal List is going to come back at some point next year, but we have to be flexible for a number of reasons. In addition to the strike (which could be going on for a good while still), the cast has some other projects. Meanwhile, we have seen already that Prime Video has been pretty patient when it comes to a number of their shows and ultimately, we tend to think there is little reason this will be changing in the relatively near future.

If we’re lucky, maybe we will get a tiny detail or two this month, but we wouldn’t expect much. Instead, if you are looking for some action-oriented thrillers to air on the aforementioned streaming service, we would say to just get set for the launch of Jack Ryan season 4, which is set to arrive next month.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

