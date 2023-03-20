The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: Spring expectations

Now that we know that The Terminal List season 2 is coming to Prime Video down the road, and there is a lot to be excited about with that in mind.

We are getting into the spring, and in light of the show’s official renewal a little bit earlier on this year, we understand fully those who want more insight sooner rather than later. So are we about to get some? Well, let’s just say that this is where we have to hand over some of the not-great news at the moment.

As much fun as it would be to get the ball rolling here when it comes to The Terminal List season 2, especially when it comes to getting more news on the future, the reality is as follows: There’s just not that much to share right now, and there probably won’t be for many more months. Typically the first thing that happens after a show gets renewed is that it gets immersed into the writing process, and that is where we think that things are going to primarily be for the near future. Would it be great to at least get a story tease or two? Sure, but we are not even banking on that at this given moment in time.

For now, the biggest thing that we can say in addressing the long-term future of the show is that if we’re lucky, we will be able to get some new episodes at some point in 2024. One of the things that we’ve absolutely become aware of over time is that Prime Video is never in a huge rush when it comes to releasing news on their shows — also, many of them require a lot of post-production time.

Let’s just go ahead and hope that season 2 lives up to the hype of what we saw in season 1, and also what a lot of fans really enjoyed.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see when it comes to The Terminal List season 2 down the road?

