The Winchesters season 2 fails to find home after CW cancellation

For everyone who was hoping to see more of The Winchesters following its time on The CW, we do have some bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the Supernatural off-shoot (which did count Jensen Ackles as an executive producer) has failed to find a new home following its cancellation last month. We know that there was some hope out there, largely thanks to the Supernatural brand plus a finale twist that would have allowed the story to go in all sorts of directions.

In a way, we are surprised that Max (the newly-named HBO Max streaming service) did not jump at the opportunity here. Bringing The Winchesters on would have allowed them to immediately get a dedicated fanbase and also boosted their roster at a time they really wanted a lot of people to subscribe. With that being said, though, we also know that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to trim costs, and picking up more scripted content may not be in the cards for them.

With all of this in mind, it looks like we have to consider the prospect of a season 2 dead for now … but you never know what the future holds! We also have a hard time imagining that the Supernatural franchise is really gone, especially when you consider that the original show went on for a decade and a half and has a resume that is really unparalleled. We’ll continue to hold out a tiny bit of hope somewhere in our heart.

While The CW made a formal decision on The Winchesters some time ago, they actually have other shows that they are waiting to make a decision on. Think in terms of Superman & Lois as well as Gotham Knights. We do tend to think that their fates will probably be decided at some point before the end of the month.

