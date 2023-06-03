Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the hunger for more episodes is there — it’s been so long since the last one!

As some of you most likely know at this point, the last new episode of the sketch show was more than a month ago, and it certainly did not feel like the finale. Ultimately, the Ana de Armas episode was meant more to bring you into the home stretch of the season!

Well, then the writers’ strike happened and here we are. There is no new installment of SNL tonight, as the final few episodes of the season were canceled. The hope still remains that the show can return this fall but naturally, there’s nothing to report tonight. The absolute earliest we could expect things back is late September.

We noted back when Saturday Night Live first wrapped up that it was one of the first shows to be directly impacted by the strike; with that in mind, it will also be one of the first ones to come back when it is over. That is due to the way in which it is planned out mere days before each episode. That immediately ultimately adds to the charm and the immediacy that comes along with each episode.

So, who will be the host of the premiere?

It is still WAY too early to tell, but our hope is that it will either be a former cast member or one of the biggest stars of the summer movie season. We certainly think that there is a case for it to be Margot Robbie following her turn in Barbie and ironically, we have seen her host a premiere episode of this show in the past. Her co-star Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, has taken on the gig multiple times already.

