Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date: Expectations for June

With us very much now into the month of June, what can we expect to learn when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 11? It shouldn’t come as a shock, but there are a number of things to look forward to in regards to the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series.

As we kick things off here, why not start off with a further discussion of what it is we actually know in regards to the future? First and foremost, be aware that NBC already has the next ten episodes of the show in the can, and they are really just waiting until the best time in order to air then. As of right now, that feels like it will be early 2024, likely in the same timeslot to what we saw with season 5A. However, there is a chance this could change over the next few months.

As many of you have most likely detected at this point, NBC has been trying out repeats on other nights, and depending on what happens in regards to the writers’ strike, there is at least a chance you could be seeing Magnum PI season 5 moved to later this year. We do not anticipate a specific return-date announcement this month, but if the strike is still ongoing four weeks from now, the odds are higher that the show gets bumped earlier, mostly to ensure that there is some scripted programming on this fall. This is an advance that NBC could have over some of their rivals like ABC, who doesn’t even have a single scripted show set in the fall. There are no signs the strike is ending anytime soon.

Let’s reiterate something that we have said here in the past: The writers deserve everything that they are asking for, and we’d sacrifice getting to see Magnum PI sooner if it means that they get a new deal that is fair and paves the way for their future. The writers having peace of mind is top priority. (Ideally, of course, we’d get a strike resolution and the show moving to fall, but the odds of that combination happening are probably slim.)

Remember this as well — the sooner the strike ends, the earlier a possible season 6 could start production! We do anticipate an update on that front this month, mostly because it would keep the series on a relatively-similar calendar to what it’s been on in the past.

